Rex Ryan Says New York Jets Have Interest in His Return As Head Coach

Ryan said he expects to interview for a potential second stint in the Big Apple.

Blake Silverman

Former Jets head coach Ryan coaches against the New England Patriots in 2014.
Former Jets head coach Ryan coaches against the New England Patriots in 2014. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Rex Ryan hasn't coached in the NFL for nearly a decade, but he may soon be back in the mix.

Ryan told Jake Asman of ESPN New York radio Monday morning that he expects to speak with the New York Jets about their head coaching vacancy once the regular season concludes.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport then confirmed the possibility that the Jets may bring in Ryan for an interview to return as head coach.

Ryan led the Jets as head coach from 2009 to '14 and led the team to the AFC Championship Game in each of his first two seasons. The Jets didn't make the playoffs in any of Ryan's next four seasons, which led to his firing in 2014 when the team finished with a 4-12 record. He was then quickly hired as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills, who he coached for just two seasons.

Now an NFL analyst for ESPN who regularly appears on Get Up and Sunday NFL Countdown, Ryan made his pitch for a second chance with the Jets in November on a guest appearance on the ESPN New York drive time show Bart and Hahn with former Jets linebacker Bart Scott and fellow host Alan Hahn.

Ryan says he expects to get his shot to tell Jets' brass why he's the best fit for the job and to return the team to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, when he was the head coach.

