Jets' Jeff Ulbrich Fumbled Challenge Flag Moments Before Aaron Rodgers Threw a TD
During the second quarter of Sunday night's clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets running back Breece Hall was stopped just shy of the goal line on a run, though it certainly appeared as if he may have crossed the line.
As the Jets lined up for their next play, coach Jeff Ulbrich could be seen attempting to throw a challenge flag to incite a review of Hall's run. In his efforts to launch the red flag onto the field, he accidentally dropped it on the ground at his feet.
In that moment, Aaron Rodgers received the snap and managed to connect with tight end Tyler Conklin on a short touchdown pass. While Ulbrich's challenge flag did eventually make its way to the field, officials determined that he had thrown it too late. It didn't prove too consequential because of Rodgers's touchdown pass, though it certainly was a bizarre moment on the sidelines.
Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico were utterly bewildered by the botched flag throw from Ulbrich, and they enjoyed a good laugh over the slip-up.
Rodgers' touchdown pass effectively bailed Ulbrich out after he failed to get the challenge flag out in a timely fashion. Had the Jets failed to score on the ensuing play, the perception of the comical mistake from their new coach may have been viewed vastly differently.
Fortunately, New York came away with six points on the play and were able to extend their lead over Pittsburgh to 15–6 after a successful two-point conversion.