SI

Jets' Jeff Ulbrich Fumbled Challenge Flag Moments Before Aaron Rodgers Threw a TD

Karl Rasmussen

New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich dropped a challenge flag during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich dropped a challenge flag during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Screenshot via SM Highlights on X
In this story:

During the second quarter of Sunday night's clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets running back Breece Hall was stopped just shy of the goal line on a run, though it certainly appeared as if he may have crossed the line.

As the Jets lined up for their next play, coach Jeff Ulbrich could be seen attempting to throw a challenge flag to incite a review of Hall's run. In his efforts to launch the red flag onto the field, he accidentally dropped it on the ground at his feet.

In that moment, Aaron Rodgers received the snap and managed to connect with tight end Tyler Conklin on a short touchdown pass. While Ulbrich's challenge flag did eventually make its way to the field, officials determined that he had thrown it too late. It didn't prove too consequential because of Rodgers's touchdown pass, though it certainly was a bizarre moment on the sidelines.

Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico were utterly bewildered by the botched flag throw from Ulbrich, and they enjoyed a good laugh over the slip-up.

Rodgers' touchdown pass effectively bailed Ulbrich out after he failed to get the challenge flag out in a timely fashion. Had the Jets failed to score on the ensuing play, the perception of the comical mistake from their new coach may have been viewed vastly differently.

Fortunately, New York came away with six points on the play and were able to extend their lead over Pittsburgh to 15–6 after a successful two-point conversion.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL