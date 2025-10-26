Justin Fields Shared Why He Was Crying in HIs Closet Days Before Jets’ First Win
It has been a tough year for Justin Fields.
Looking for a fresh start with the Jets, Fields instead found himself and his team winless nearing the midway point of the season. Heading into this week’s game against the Bengals, it was unclear if Fields woulds still have the starting job come Sunday, as he had been benched in favor of backup Tyrod Taylor in Week 7.
But with Taylor sidelined due to injury, the ball was back in Fields’s hands, and this time he delivered, playing his best game of the year to lead the Jets to a 39–38 comeback victory.
After the game, Fields opened up about the intense feelings that came with the win.
"It's been a lot for me emotionally, spiritually,” Fields said. “When I was on the field, I was damn near about to start crying, not because we won but because of the goodness of God."
He went on to explain how much he leaned on his faith in the week leading up to the game.
“I'm going to get pretty vulnerable right here. This week I found myself in my closet crying on the ground, laying down. Not because of the hardships, not because of the troubles. I felt like I was built to handle that. I was put in place to handle this situation. But in that moment, I was talking to my best friend. How hard it was. Not wavering faith-wise.
“I was praying over and over again, just one win. All that to say is, God is real. God is good. Everything that we go through in this life is for a purpose.”
Being an NFL quarterback is one tough job. Leading a losing team through hard times makes the job even tougher. But Fields got it done on Sunday, and now the Jets head into their bye week with a win.
Next up: a visit from the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 9.