Jets Use Amazing Trick Play to Secure First Win of Season vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are no longer winless.
On Sunday, Justin Fields helped lead a fourth-quarter comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals to secure the Jets their first win of the NFL season and the first career win as a head coach for Aaron Glenn.
It did not come easy. New York trailed 38–24 with less than 10 minutes to play, but some gutsy play-calling and efficient offense brought them all the way back.
First, the Jets were able to cut the deficit to six thanks to a 26-yard touchdown run from Breece Hall. Glenn went for two after the score, and his players converted, meaning a touchdown and a standard extra point could get them the win if they could stop the Bengals.
New York’s defense stepped up, forcing Cincinnati to go three-and-out, and giving Fields & Co. the ball back just shy of midfield with seven minutes to play. The offense meticulously moved into the red zone, where Glenn dialed up a trick play, with Hall taking a pitch from Fields then pulling up to throw, connecting with tight end Mason Taylor in the end zone.
The extra point was good, and the Jets were leading. One defensive stop, and they could leave Cincinnati as winners.
Again, the defense stepped up, nearly picking off Joe Flacco early in the series before breaking up a pass on fourth down to seal the victory.
And with that, every team in the NFL had at least one win.
Jets fans and front office can finally exhale
While a team at 1–7 is far from a playoff threat, the win undoubtedly helps ease the tensions in New York for at least a few days.
In his first year as coach, Glenn was already having questions raised about his ability to lead the team. With his track record in Detroit, no one doubted his ability entering the gig, but seven straight losses will raise some eyebrows.
Glenn answered the call on Sunday, keeping his players locked in despite their spot in the standings, and making the correct call to go for two early which ultimately proved to give his team the win.
Similarly, quarterback Justin Fields was facing questions after a brutal start to his tenure in New York, so much so that it felt like he may be benched for backup Tyrod Taylor heading into Sunday. Taylor was unable to play due to an injury, so Fields was once again starting, with an even bigger weight upon his shoulders.
He did the job, finishing with his best game of the season and staying cool in crunch time when the Jets couldn’t afford a mistake.
The Jets now head into their bye week on a high note, and will be back home in Week 10 to face off against the Browns. Maybe win No. 2 won’t take as long as No. 1 did.