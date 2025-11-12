Jets Make Call on Availability of Two Key Players for Thursday's AFC East Tilt with Patriots
On a short week, the Jets have made an availability call on two key players ahead of Thursday night's AFC East tilt against the Patriots.
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Azareye’h Thomas will both sit out the game against New England. Wilson is dealing with a knee sprain that could cause him to miss multiple weeks, while Thomas is in the concussion protocol.
In seven games this season, Wilson has caught 36 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns in a struggling Jets offense. As for Thomas, he has recorded 12 combined tackles and four passes defended in nine games for the Jets’ defense.
Kickoff for Thursday's contest in New England is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Jets will look to improve to 3–7 on the season, while the Patriots will look to win their eighth straight and ninth total on the season, as they continue to lead the division.