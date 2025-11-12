SI

Jets Make Call on Availability of Two Key Players for Thursday's AFC East Tilt with Patriots

The Jets will be without WR Garrett Wilson and CB Azareye’h Thomas against New England.

Mike McDaniel

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson will miss Thursday's game against the Patriots.
On a short week, the Jets have made an availability call on two key players ahead of Thursday night's AFC East tilt against the Patriots.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Azareye’h Thomas will both sit out the game against New England. Wilson is dealing with a knee sprain that could cause him to miss multiple weeks, while Thomas is in the concussion protocol.

In seven games this season, Wilson has caught 36 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns in a struggling Jets offense. As for Thomas, he has recorded 12 combined tackles and four passes defended in nine games for the Jets’ defense.

Kickoff for Thursday's contest in New England is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Jets will look to improve to 3–7 on the season, while the Patriots will look to win their eighth straight and ninth total on the season, as they continue to lead the division.

Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

