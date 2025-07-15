SI

Jets Make Sauce Gardner Highest Paid Cornerback in NFL History

The New York phenom is sticking around for the long haul.

Patrick Andres

Sauce Gardner participates in a drill at the Jets' practice facility.
While every cornerback wants to be the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history, only one man has the sauce.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has agreed to a four-year extension worth $120 million, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed by Gardner. The contract makes Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Gardner, 24, is entering his third season with the Jets. His first two were phenomenal, and both ended with him on the All-Pro team and in the Pro Bowl. He took a step back in 2024, but remains one of the game's most formidable young defensive talents.

Before becoming the fourth pick in the 2022 draft, Gardner was an All-American at Cincinnati, helping the team make the College Football Playoff in 2021.

Gardner's New York team, having jettisoned quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is scheduled to open the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7.

