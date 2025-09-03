Jets Players Made Telling Comments on Team Vibes With Aaron Rodgers vs. Justin Fields
As Aaron Rodgers goes up against the Jets this week, he'll be playing a much different team than the one he manned just a season ago. Following Rodgers's unsuccessful two-year stint in New York—which was marred by an injury that caused him to miss all but one drive in 2023—the Jets overhauled the organization and brought in Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn as the new general manager and head coach.
Glenn quickly set the tone for how he plans to run his team and the culture he is instilling. One of his first moves was informing Rodgers that the team planned to go in another direction at quarterback. After that, the Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal to be their next signal-caller.
With Fields now at the helm, there are naturally different vibes on the team. Fields is a quieter person, and unlike Rodgers, is not a superstar. Since Fields doesn't draw nearly as much attention, there now is more focus on the team, rather than one individual.
"Man, I feel like everybody's just making the thing about the team," Quincy Williams told Rich Cimini of ESPN. "That's the main thing."
Cimini notes that Rodgers was "generally well-liked in the locker room" by both current and former Jets players, and especially defensive players, but his presence simply commanded a lot more of the focus surrounding the team.
Though Fields still largely remains unproven and did not come in as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, his teammates respect him and the leadership he has shown so far.
"I would say Aaron's a little -- everybody knows who Aaron is," center Joe Tippmann said to Cimini. "But Justin, he's a great, great dude, somebody you can tell is putting it on the line for the guys."
Safety Isaiah Oliver said, "They're two different players. But Justin, he's a great leader. Ever since the first day he got here, he was in that role."
The Jets have turned the team over to Fields, while Rodgers has taken up a partnership with the Steelers and Mike Tomlin. Both will look to find greater success after going their separate ways this offseason, but before they can fully move on, they'll have one last game against each other to start the 2025 season.