Jets Quarterback Tells Team He's Retiring at Age of 24

He was the ACC Player of the Year just two years ago.

Patrick Andres

Jordan Travis talks to reporters during 2024's NFL combine.
Jordan Travis talks to reporters during 2024's NFL combine. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Without playing a snap in the NFL, New York Jets quarterback Jordan Travis appears set to call it a career.

Travis is retiring from football, he told the Jets, as first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN on Wednesday afternoon. Travis confirmed the news, sharing a handwritten letter to social media.

New York drafted Travis, 24, with the 171st pick of the 2024 NFL draft. The West Palm Beach, Fla. native played collegiately for Louisville and Florida State from 2018 to '23.

With the Seminoles, Travis broke out in '23. He led the ACC in passer rating and yards per attempt, and was named the conference's Player of the Year. He led Florida State to a 10–0 start before a severe leg injury against North Alabama in the penultimate game of the regular season.

In part due to Travis's injury, the 13–0 Seminoles were left out of the final four-team College Football Playoff and thrashed 63–3 by Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

