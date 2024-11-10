Jets' Quincy Williams Sent Kyler Murray's Helmet Flying With Brutal Sack
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was only sacked one time during the first half in Week 10 against the New York Jets, but it was a loud one.
During the second quarter, Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was unchecked as he rushed the passer, and he got into the backfield without a single offensive lineman putting a hand on him. Williams got to Murray's blindside and brought him down with a vicious sack that sent the quarterback's helmet flying.
Have a look at the explosive defensive highlight from New York's All-Pro.
Clearly, there was some sort of miscommunication up front for the Cardinals that resulted in Williams being left unguarded. Murray's helmet landed nearly five yards away after the hit, which prompted stunned reactions from Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta in the booth.
Murray got right back up after taking the sack, and threw a touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. just three plays later, giving Arizona a 21–6 lead.