Jets Release Former All-Pro Kicker After Struggle-Filled Season
The New York Jets are making a change at kicker heading into the 2025 season, as they announced on Friday that they've released Greg Zuerlein. The 37-year-old signed with New York ahead of the 2022 season and spent the last three seasons with the team.
Zuerlein was drafted out of Division II Nebraska-Omaha by the St. Louis Rams in 2012 and immediately made a name for himself in the NFL, literally. He earned the nicknames "Greg the Leg" and "Legatron" thanks to knocking through 100% of his extra point attempts and a season-long field goal of 60 yards as a rookie.
After eight successful seasons—and a 2017 First-team All-Pro nod—with the Rams, Zuerlein spent one season with the Dallas Cowboys before his three-year tenure with the Jets. Though he made 35 of his 38 field goal attempts with New York in 2023, he struggled in '24, going just six of 15 before being placed on injured reserve in December with a left knee injury.