SI

Jets Reunite Veteran Wide Receiver With Aaron Glenn

Reynolds has caught 233 passes in his career.

Mike McDaniel

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds is signing with the New York Jets.
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds is signing with the New York Jets. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have signed veteran free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds, the team announced on Thursday.

Reynolds, an eight-year veteran, has caught 233 passes for 3,127 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career with the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He is reunited with head coach Aaron Glenn, who was a defensive coordinator for the Lions while Reynolds played for the franchise from 2021-23.

Last season in nine games with the Broncos and Jaguars, Reynolds caught 13 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL