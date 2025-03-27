Jets Reunite Veteran Wide Receiver With Aaron Glenn
Reynolds has caught 233 passes in his career.
In this story:
The New York Jets have signed veteran free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds, the team announced on Thursday.
Reynolds, an eight-year veteran, has caught 233 passes for 3,127 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career with the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.
He is reunited with head coach Aaron Glenn, who was a defensive coordinator for the Lions while Reynolds played for the franchise from 2021-23.
Last season in nine games with the Broncos and Jaguars, Reynolds caught 13 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published