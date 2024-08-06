Robert Saleh Makes Clear Which Training Camp Fights Are Allowed
NFL training camps are always chock full of shoving matches, fights, skirmishes, scraps, tilts, dustups, brawls and even the occasional fracas. Obviously, not all of them are created equal.
The New York Jets had one fight in particular at training camp on Tuesday that got so bad that the media had to ask Saleh about it. According to the Jets coach, some fights are actually okay and he explained the difference after practice.
“To be honest with you, getting chippy's fine," said Saleh. "It was just getting a little... It’s just being responsible. The chippiness, there’s two types of fights. There's fights where you feel like the other guy is going too hard and you need to pick it up and there's fights because you know, it looks like you're being cheap. If that makes sense. Those are the ones we want to avoid, but just overall the message being that we've got practice to finish."
It is uclear if the fight on Tuesday was good or bad or chippy or cheap.