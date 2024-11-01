Jets Rookie Malachi Corley Drops Ball on Goal Line to Turn TD Into Turnover
The Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Jets and Houston Texans in Week 9 started with five punts, two fumbles and zero points. The Jets nearly scored a touchdown, but rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley dropped the ball on the goal line and turned what was an easy touchdown into devastating turnover.
Corley ran an end-around on the first play of the second quarter and took the ball into the end zone untouched. Or so we thought.
As Kirk Herbstreit immediately mentioned, it looked like Corley dropped the ball before he went into the end zone. After the play was reviewed, Herbstreit's hunch was confirmed.
Since the ball rolled out the back of the end zone, it was a touchback for the defense. The Jets went from taking the lead to going back on defense tied at zero.
In a season of ugly moments for the Jets, this one was almost unbelievable. Almost.