SI

Jets Rookie Malachi Corley Drops Ball on Goal Line to Turn TD Into Turnover

Only the Jets.

Stephen Douglas

Malachi Corley drops the ball in celebration.
Malachi Corley drops the ball in celebration. / NFLonPrime
In this story:

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Jets and Houston Texans in Week 9 started with five punts, two fumbles and zero points. The Jets nearly scored a touchdown, but rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley dropped the ball on the goal line and turned what was an easy touchdown into devastating turnover.

Corley ran an end-around on the first play of the second quarter and took the ball into the end zone untouched. Or so we thought.

As Kirk Herbstreit immediately mentioned, it looked like Corley dropped the ball before he went into the end zone. After the play was reviewed, Herbstreit's hunch was confirmed.

Since the ball rolled out the back of the end zone, it was a touchback for the defense. The Jets went from taking the lead to going back on defense tied at zero.

In a season of ugly moments for the Jets, this one was almost unbelievable. Almost.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL