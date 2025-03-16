Jets Sign Longtime Chiefs Defensive Lineman in Free Agency
The New York Jets are shoring up their defensive line with the addition of veteran defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.
Nnadi, 28, has spent the last seven seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won three Super Bowls and appeared in a total of 115 games.
Nnadi is a former third-round pick in 2018 out of Florida State. He has 233 tackles and 5.0 sacks in his career. He figures to compete with Byron Cowart for a starting spot at defensive tackle opposite Quinnen Williams.
His agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the signing on Sunday.
The details of Nnadi's pact with the Jets have not yet been reported. In 2024, Nnadi was relegated to more of a rotational role after starting all 17 games in each of the previous two seasons. He made just one start last season and recorded 11 tackles while appearing in every game during the regular season.