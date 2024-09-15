Jets' Solomon Thomas, Jermaine Johnson Share Emotional Moment After Achilles Injury
New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson was carted off the field during the second half of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Johnson was later determined out for the remainder of the game with an Achilles injury.
It was a rough scene on the field after Johnson suffered the non-contact injury while attempting to stop Titans quarterback Will Levis during a play. His teammates and opponents took a knee for him as he was helped onto the cart.
While sitting in the cart, Johnson's teammate, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, approached him and gave him a big hug to console him. Thomas held the back of Johnson's head in what appeared to be a very emotional moment shared between them.
Other Jets teammates hugged Johnson, too, before he was taken off the field.
The Jets haven't announced what this Achilles injury means for Johnson's 2024 season. The team will likely share more information after Johnson undergoes more tests.