Jets Suffer Embarrassing Start to Season After National Anthem Flag Mishap
The Jets are gonna Jet.
As quarterback Justin Fields prepares to lead the Jets into a more hopeful era in his first year in New York, the team still looked like the same old organization that went 5-12 last year and has missed the playoffs for 14 straight seasons ahead of the season opener.
On Sunday, the Jets' 2025 season got off to a bit of an embarrassing start after there was a flag mishap during the national anthem ahead of Week 1's matchup against the Steelers.
During the anthem, a huge United States flag was unraveled on the field, and fans spotted a poor and hapless fellow stuck in the middle of the flag. He slowly crawled off the red and white stripes, but not before the comical incident was caught on camera by fans.
Check out the funny moment below:
Some things just forever stay the same. Best of luck to Fields.