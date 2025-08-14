Jets Worked Out Pair of Infamous Former Backup QBs Amid Injury to Tyrod Taylor
The New York Jets worked out a pair of veteran quarterbacks on Thursday as they look to mitigate the absence of Tyrod Taylor.
Taylor will miss the rest of the preseason after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee. While the surgery is deemed to be minor, it's not certain that he'll be ready for Week 1.
As Taylor recovers from the procedure, the Jets reportedly worked out Nathan Peterman and C.J. Beathard on Thursday, though both quarterbacks left the facility without a contract, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
Beathard, 31, is a former third-round pick in the 2017 draft. He's played six seasons in the NFL, spending time with the 49ers and Jaguars. He's made 32 appearances and 13 starts, including 12 in San Francisco where he registered a 2-10 record. In all, he has a 60.4% completion rating and has 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his career.
As for Peterman, he's had a rather infamous career as a backup, perhaps best known for his disastrous performance as the Bills quarterback in 2017. Peterman, in what was just his second career appearance, was picked off five times on just 14 pass attempts in a humbling outing against the Chargers. In his career, the 31-year-old has four touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while completing just 53.1% of his passes.