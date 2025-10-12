Jets WR Garrett Wilson Dealing With Knee Injury After Loss to Broncos
The Jets just got more bad news after Week 6's disappointing loss to the Broncos.
Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson is currently dealing with a knee injury, according to SNY's Connor Hughes. Wilson is set to undergo an MRI sometime this week, which should reveal more details about the severity of the injury.
Wilson played the entire game against Denver and only briefly went into the medical tent for what appeared like a lower back issue. He didn't seem particularly hampered by any injuries on the field.
“I’m just trying to wait for the stuff to come back. It’s really messing with my mental and I don’t want to think about it," Wilson said of his injury.
Wilson had just three catches for 13 yards on Sunday after previously putting up 70 or more yards in each of his last three games.