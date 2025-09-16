Jim Harbaugh Has Lofty, Creative Praise for Derwin James After Big Game
Jim Harbaugh was especially pleased with his defense after the Chargers' 20-9 victory over the Raiders on Monday night. The defense, who Harbaugh called their "guardians of victory," picked off Raiders quarterback Geno Smith three times, allowed just three field goals, and only 218 yards of total offense.
Harbaugh shouted out defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and numerous members of the defense the game, including All-Pro safety Derwin James.
James, 29, is in his eighth NFL season—all with the Chargers—and remains of the best and most versatile safeties in the game. On Monday, James showed that versatility by nearly steamrolling an offensive lineman and later breaking up a pass that allowed teammate Donte Jackson to intercept it.
Harbaugh called James "the best safety I've ever seen in the history of the National Football League" after the game. Later in his postgame presser, Harbaugh went on about James for nearly three minutes and comparing him to both Willie Mays and Superman in true Harbaugh fashion.
Here is all Harbaugh had to say:
“It's like being around greatness every day, whether it's the practice environment, the training environment, the meeting environment, way he is on the sideline, and mostly the way he is during the game," Harbaugh said of James. "He's incredible. Enthusiasm unknown to mankind jumps out. When he tackles, he gets them down, but he can cover, he can play any position in the secondary. I guess what jumps out the most is he can play nickel, he can play dime-backer, he can play corner, he can play in the deep half, he can play in the deep middle, he can blitz. You'd have to compare him to Willie Mays at that point. He’s a five-tool, six-tool secondary player. It’s incredible what he can do.
"I've come across some competitive people in my time, but he must win. He must win the down," Harbaugh continued. There's never a loss of focus, there's never a change in his approach. Then he's pulling other guys along. The communication that's taken place when he's on the field, he's getting a lot of guys right. Sample setter, tone setter, leader, strategist, he does it all. There's nothing he's not great at. Probably some other things. I just know, when he tells me, 'I got you coach," I know it way inside. He does it all, he's like Superman. When he puts on the armor, when he puts on that suit and wears that No. 3, he's donning the cape."