Jim Harbaugh Briefly Exits Chargers-Broncos With Illness
The Los Angeles Chargers' divisional clash with the Denver Broncos on Sunday got off to an odd start. Shortly after kickoff, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was seen entering the blue medical tent used to treat players with injuries mid-game. As the game got underway, Harbaugh went back to the Chargers' locker room at Empower Field at Mile High.
Here's the head coach entering the tent:
Things got off to a good start for Harbaugh's squad even in his absence. The defense picked off Bo Nix on his first pass attempt of the game and went on to score the game's first points in the form of a field goal from Cameron Dicker.
Afterwards, the Chargers announced Harbaugh was questionable to return to the game with an illness.
Hopefully he recovers quickly. As noted by ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will be the interim coach in his absence.
It is Harbaugh's first year as the Chargers' head coach. He won the national championship with Michigan last year before making the leap back to NFL waters. Previously, Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers, posting a career record of 44-19-1 in four seasons.
UPDATE: Shortly after publication Harbaugh returned to the sidelines and all seems well.