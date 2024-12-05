Jim Harbaugh Gives Chargers Players the Most Jim Harbaugh Gift Imaginable
Jim Harbaugh knows how to give the perfect gift that holds a significant message behind it, especially when it includes the quirky words and quotes he loves to repeat.
The Los Angeles Chargers coach gifted every player an old-fashioned lunch pail with each player's name on it. The lunch pail is donned with the Chargers logos and words that Harbaugh harps on, like "Stalwart." Then, on the back, the words "Relentless. Courageous Never Careless!" can be seen.
Linebacker Daiyan Henley shared a video of kicker Cameron Dicker showing off his lunch pail. Henley expressed what the gifts were for: “Just a little something for busting our a--," he said.
The Chargers are coming off a 17–13 win on Sunday, a game in which Los Angeles intercepted the ball thrown by Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins four times. The Chargers moved to 8–4 on the season with the win and currently hold the No. 5 playoff seed in the AFC.
The Chargers have definitely been working their butts off, as Harbaugh has noticed.