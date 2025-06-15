SI

Jim Harbaugh Hilariously Roasted Brother John for Foul Ball Moment During Orioles Game

Jim Harbaugh went out of his way to call out brother John Harbaugh for foul ball moment during an Orioles game.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh with brother and Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh before the game at SoFi Stadium.
Jim Harbaugh poked some fun at his brother John Harbaugh after his appearance at a Baltimore Orioles game earlier this week.

John was in attendance for an Orioles game, and a popped up foul ball landed right near him and Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. Harbaugh and Ripken Jr. were sitting in the first row from the field when the ball went flying and came down in their direction. Neither caught the ball, which ultimately bounced down in their seating section.

After Jim Harbaugh wrapped up his press conference with the Los Angeles Chargers the following day, he initially walked out of the press room before quickly returning with a message for his brother John about not catching the foul ball. Jim said, "That literally was a can of corn. That would be the lesson: keep your eye on the ball," via Eric Smith of Chargers.com.

Jim added, "But far be it from me to coach Cal Ripken, a great shortstop."

Despite already leaving his presser, Jim went out of his way to return to the room seconds later and offer some funny advice for his older brother. Classic sibling behavior.

