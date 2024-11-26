Jim Harbaugh Perfectly Explains His Mindset Coaching Against His Brother John
Monday Night Football has a different meaning this week.
Yes, it's an important game for both the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) and the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) as they jockey for playoff positioning into the home stretch of the season. But it's also a battle between two brothers as head coaches in Jim and John Harbaugh.
The Monday night showdown is the first between the two since Jim's return to the NFL after coaching the Michigan Wolverines from 2015-23, including a national title last year.
Before the game against his brother's Ravens, Jim shared his love for John but made it known there was no way he'd hold anything back.
"I love my brother," Jim said before Monday night's game. "I'd lay down my life for my brother, but I would not let him win a football game. And he would not want it that way so it just feels cool, we're ready to have at it."
John was asked about his brother ahead of the game too, of course. He said more or less what was expected, that it's a bit different coaching against family compared to any other coach. But the game should still be treated like business as usual.
"Well there's all the things we love about each other," John said in a TV interview before the game. "Then there's all the things we know about each other that we have to overcome in a game like this. He's a great coach, he's a great man, a great leader. And he's got a great football team, so that makes it complicated."
The Harbaugh brothers met on the field before the game too and John couldn't help but crack jokes after sharing a hug.
We'll see who wins this rendition of the battle between the Harbaughs. Jim's Chargers came out hot with a long drive that resulted in a five-yard touchdown run for Justin Herbert.