Jim Harbaugh Shared a Sideline Moment With Larry David Ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’

Two Los Angeles icons finally meet.

Tyler Lauletta

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh meets with Larry David before a game at SoFi Stadium on December 19, 2024.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh meets with Larry David before a game at SoFi Stadium on December 19, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @NFLonPrime
Los Angeles sporting events always bring out the stars, but the pairing of Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David was a true delight to see.

Harbaugh and David shared a quick conversation on the field ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Chargers and Broncos.

Unfortunately, the conversation wasn’t mic’d up, leaving fans to wonder what two of the greatest minds of their generations discussed before kickoff.

While David’s (fictionalized) history of attending sporting events has included some iconic miscues, he thankfully did not accidentally trip Justin Herbert leading to a torn ACL.

The Chargers escaped Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos with a 34-27 win despite trailing 21-10 early in the third quarter.

Their comeback effort? You could say it was pretty, pretty good.

