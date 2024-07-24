Jim Harbaugh Trolls Ryan Day, Ohio State With ‘Third Base’ Dig in Chargers Hype Video
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is still a Wolverine at heart.
The former Michigan man accepted the Chargers’ head coaching job in January, leaving his alma mater after nine seasons at the helm to the widespread dismay of Wolverines fans. However, those fans will be elated to watch the Chargers’ latest video hyping up the team ahead of the 2024 season, as Harbaugh managed to throw in a subtle dig or two at his former rival, Ohio State coach Ryan Day.
Harbaugh, who narrated the entire video to kick off his first training camp with the Chargers, included a few saucy slights throughout his motivational speech that were arguably aimed at Day.
“To now be playing at the highest level of football,” Harbaugh said. “None here were born on third base, but rather had to work their way to first, then second, then third.
“A piece of advice if I may: Treat others as you would want to be treated,” continued Harbaugh. “Any respect you give will be returned and then some, I’ve noticed. We are all now on third base, together, poised to bring it home.”
Harbaugh’s “third base” quips echo his previous comments believed to be directed at Day in a postgame press conference after Michigan beat Ohio State to end the 2021 regular season.
“Sometimes people are standing on third base, think they hit a triple, but they didn't,” Harbaugh said. Fans largely assumed Harbaugh was criticizing Day, who took over the Buckeyes’ well-oiled football program from Urban Meyer despite having no head coaching experience.
Harbaugh helped snap the Buckeyes’ eight-game winning streak against Michigan in 2021 and beat Day in their last two head-to-head matchups in The Game since. Following Michigan’s past three straight Big Ten titles, the reigning national champions can thank Harbaugh for turning their bitter rivalry against Ohio State on its head.
In the NFL, Harbaugh will have his work cut out for him, now faced with the daunting task of flipping the Chargers’ lopsided AFC West rivalry with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.