Jim Harbaugh Gave an Emphatic Two-Word Answer on Chargers' Victory Over Bengals
After a hard-fought 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had a simple response to his team's victory.
"Great win!" he exclaimed at his post-game press conference.
"Great team win," Harbaugh continued. "It was awesome."
After jolting out to a 27-6 lead, the Chargers gave up 21 unanswered second-half points to Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Then, with the game tied at 27 and the ball in their offense's hands and just 18 seconds left, running back J.K. Dobbins took the ball 29 yards to the end zone to seal the win for LA.
"Respond. This is—just cuz we lost the momentum didn't mean they had it," Harbaugh said of his message to the team after they gave up their three-score lead. "We're gonna get it back. (The guys) didn't flinch. Didn't buckle. Didn't even stumble. Just kept right at it and responded."
The Chargers now sit at 7-3 and are in second place behind only the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. They'll welcome the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens to SoFi Stadium next week for their second consecutive primetime matchup, this time on ESPN's Monday Night Football.