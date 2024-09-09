Jim Harbaugh Was Fired Up After Receiving Game Ball From First Win as Chargers Coach
Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL was a triumphant one, as the Los Angeles Chargers picked up a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, 22–10, in their home opener on Sunday.
After the game, Harbaugh commanded the Chargers' locker room as only he could. Standing in the middle of the room, Harbaugh declared that to his comrades that he and the fellow newcomers to the organization were "the lucky ones."
Owner Dean Spanos entered the room with a pair of game balls in tow, and he was ecstatic to hand one to Harbaugh, who was equally stoked to receive the ball from his first win with the franchise.
Harbaugh clutched the ball in his arms and bowed his thanks to Spanos, before unleashing an excited scream and pumping his fist while holding the football. The 60-year-old was grinning ear to ear as he soaked in the feeling of victory with his new squad.
Afterwards, Harbaugh handed the ball to running back JK Dobbins, who had an excellent game after being sidelined for almost the entirety of the 2023 season due to a knee injury. Dobbins rushed for 135 yards on just 10 carries while scoring a touchdown, his first trip to the end zone in almost a full year.
The vibes are high in L.A., and Harbaugh certainly seems to be settling into his new surroundings swiftly.