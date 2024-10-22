Jim Harbaugh Was Hopping Mad After the Chargers Didn’t Get a Call Late in Loss
The Arizona Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-15 on Monday Night Football in Week 7. Chad Ryland kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired, but he might never have been in position to do that if the Chargers had gotten a call a few minutes earlier.
On the Chargers' final possession, Justin Herbert threw a ball down the sideline on third-and-4, but no one was there. Wide receiver Simi Fehoko was the closest Charger, but he appeared to get tangled up with cornerback Max Melton at the 10-yard line. The call on the field was an incomplete pass, but the Chargers wanted a penalty.
While Arizona wanted an intentional grounding call, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers wanted some kind of pass interference call that would have given them a first down. A flag was thrown, but the officials picked it up, ruling the pass was uncatchable. Los Angeles settled for a field goal.
Harbaugh was not pleased.
Harbaugh goes from screaming to hopping up and down to waving his arms to trying to get the head referee to come and talk to him. At one point one of the officials actually put his hands on Harbaugh's waist to try and direct him back to the sideline.
It was a lot of frustration and it doesn't seem like he ended up getting what he wanted based on the final score.