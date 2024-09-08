Jimmy Johnson Weighs in on Dak Prescott’s Historic Contract Extension With Cowboys
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a monster four year, $240 million contract extension on Sunday, just hours before they will hit the field in Cleveland where they'll face the Browns in their season opener.
The move makes Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history and it stops any talks about what the Cowboys might do at quarterback moving forward.
Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson weighed in on the move during Fox Sports' pregame show. He said Prescott isn't the problem for the Cowboys.
"Like him or not, Dak is the guy," Johnson said. "He will be the guy. He has been great during the regular season. Everyone has said, 'Well he’s got to win playoff games.' Well, give him a chance to win playoff games. Surround him with a better supporting cast. I’m not sure about their running backs right now but they have some outstanding wide receivers. They’ve got a good tight end. They’ve got a good football team. They’ve got a good defense."
Here's that discussion:
The Cowboys and Browns will square off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.