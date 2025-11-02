J.J. McCarthy Had Surprising Quote After Three-Touchdown Game in Return Win vs. Lions
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy put up a triumphant performance in his first game back after missing five weeks due to a high ankle sprain. Playing in Michigan for the first time since his college days with the Wolverines, McCarthy scored three touchdowns and helped the Vikings earn a 27-24 win over the Lions in Detroit.
It cannot be overstated how important this game was for McCarthy and the Vikings. Minnesota came into this game on a two-game losing streak and in last place in the ever-competitive NFC North. After going 14-3 a season ago, the Vikings are already on the outside looking in at returning to the playoff this season.
Meanwhile, outside of an impressive fourth quarter comeback against the Bears in Week 1, McCarthy struggled for much of his first two starts before missing extended time due to injury for the second straight year. Between McCarthy’s limited experience, early season struggles and a daunting matchup in Detroit, expectations weren’t necessarily high for him heading into this week.
With the odds stacked against the Vikings, they put the trust in their young quarterback. On their first drive, McCarthy cashed in by throwing to Justin Jefferson in one-on-one coverage. Naturally, Jefferson came down with the football and the score.
McCarthy continued dealing as he hit tight end T.J. Hockenson on a touchdown on their second drive. He later scored his third touchdown of the afternoon on a nine-yard scramble.
Perhaps the biggest statement though came toward the end of the game when the Vikings held a three-point lead and were facing third-and-5 with under two minutes to go. With a first down, the Vikings could seal a victory over the Lions, a team that swept them just a season ago. Not only did they trust McCarthy to throw the ball, but he connected with Jalen Nailor on a back shoulder pass in tight coverage, ensuring a 27-24 upset victory.
Despite playing the best football of his young career so far and earning an important divisional win on the road, McCarthy was far from satisfied with his play.
“I'm happy that we got the win, but I'm not proud to be honest with you. There's a lot of meat on the bone. I feel like I could've played a lot better, but coming into this environment and controlling my emotions, controlling my temperament going into it, I was proud of that,” McCarthy told reporters after the game.
McCarthy added, “There’s a lot I need to clean up. Like the one to [Jalen Nailor], I’ve got put that ball out in front of him. There was a lot of opportunities where I was on the run that I just need to get those reps back again and not be so amped and miss some of those guys high. There’s a lot I need to clean up, but I’m happy the boys had my back today and extremely grateful.”
As McCarthy pointed out, it certainly wasn’t a perfect performance from him. He did miss some throws, including throwing behind Nailor on a pass that was intercepted by Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold. Even so, it was an encouraging performance for McCarthy in his return against a tough opponent, especially after his inconsistent play early in the season.
After a strong showing in Detroit, McCarthy and the Vikings will look to continue his momentum when they take on the Ravens next week.