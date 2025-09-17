J.J. McCarthy Injury Update: Kevin O'Connell Provides Update on Vikings QB's Recovery
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to miss a couple weeks with an ankle sprain he suffered in Sunday night's 22–6 loss to the Falcons. He will not be heading to the injured reserve, but he will be out for an estimated two-to-four weeks.
Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell gave an update on his quarterback when speaking to media on Wednesday. It sounds like everything is going well and on track for McCarthy's recovery.
"He's responding well early on to treatment and things," O'Connell said. "He's in a boot and kinda letting that thing settle down when not getting treatment. Still heavily involved in meetings and installs and everything. Had great energy and enthusiasm to kind of attack it in any way he can for now. ... He's still in the early stages of it."
This is good news for Vikings fans as it doesn't appear that McCarthy has faced any setbacks in his recovery.
McCarthy being out has put backup Carson Wentz into the starting position for the time being. He will face another backup quarterback Jake Browning with the Bengals on Sunday. Additionally, the Vikings signed backup Desmond Ridder to the 53-man roster on Tuesday.