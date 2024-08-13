J.J. McCarthy Had Powerful Message for Vikings Fans After Rough Injury News
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt some tough injury news on Tuesday when it was revealed that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a tear in the meniscus of his right knee during last weekend's preseason game and that he will need to undergo surgery.
McCarthy, who threw two touchdown passes in his preseason debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, will have the procedure done this week. According to ESPN, the team will know after the surgery just how long he'll need to recover, with the possibility of it knocking him out of the 2025 season.
"That's totally, totally a medical decision," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday to reporters. "Certainly, what's best for the long-term health of J.J. McCarthy will be the priority. I don't have that answer and really won't be a part of determining that answer. I have total complete trust in our medical staff and also the people that will be performing the procedure."
McCarthy shared a short, but powerful message, for Vikings fans on X, writing: "Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati." (Amor fati is a latin phrase for "love one's fate.")
Hopefully McCarthy and the Vikings get better news after the surgery.