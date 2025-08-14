J.J. McCarthy Reveals Tom Brady’s Biggest Regret From His Collegiate Career
J.J. McCarthy has some pretty big expectations for his first year under center as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, but he’s got plenty of support in his corner.
Not only is quarterback-whisperer Kevin O’Connell his coach, but he’s also apparently been getting a bit of help from his fellow Michigan brethren Tom Brady. McCarthy brought up Brady when asked about his film-study habits, noting that Brady had helped him develop a weekly study routine.
As it turns out, that’s not all Brady has shared with the young QB. When asked a follow-up about Brady’s teachings, McCarthy played coy, but did share one, extremely on-brand regret that Brady revealed about his college career.
“I like to keep that private,” McCarthy told reporters. “Something that I’ll just say for all the kids out there, the number one thing he wished he would’ve done better when he was in college is hydrate his butt off. Hydration is huge, and it effects everything else. So I’ll just say that.”
If you gave us three guesses on what Brady regretted about his college career, well, we probably wouldn’t have gotten to hydration. But if you gave us 10 guesses, I think there’s a solid chance we could’ve gotten there.