J.J. McCarthy Shares Emotional Reaction to Suiting Up for First Vikings Game Since Injury

McCarthy said he shed a tear during the National Anthem before his first game back from meniscus surgery.

Liam McKeone

J.J. McCarthy played for the first time in a full year on Saturday.
J.J. McCarthy played for the first time in a full year on Saturday. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

J.J. McCarthy played football on Saturday for the first time since last August, and the emotion of the moment overcame the young quarterback before opening kickoff.

A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, McCarthy played in one preseason game for the Vikings last summer and tore his meniscus in the process. He underwent surgery and missed his entire rookie season as Minnesota was led to a 14-3 record by Sam Darnold. McCarthy will start under center this season with Darnold departing in free agency and Saturday marked his first opportunity to suit up for a real game in about a year.

He shared with reporters that the weight of the moment got to him and he had a tear fall during the national anthem.

An understandably emotional reaction. Recovering from knee surgery is no joke.

The second-year quarterback did well enough in his 2025 debut, completing four of seven passes for 30 yards and adding eight yards on the ground. The Vikings hope it's only the beginning for McCarthy, but for now both parties will clearly be content with the good health of the young quarterback.

