Vikings Announce Plan for QB J.J. McCarthy Ahead of Preseason Opener vs. Texans
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will officially make his return to the NFL field on Saturday in the team's preseason game vs. the Texans, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after Monday's practice.
McCarthy will start for the Vikings on Saturday, which will be his first appearance on a football field since last year's preseason opener for Minnesota. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in that game and underwent two surgeries on his knee during the season.
Sam Darnold ultimately won the starting quarterback position last season and led the Vikings to a 14–3 season and the playoffs. However, Darnold departed for the Seahawks in free agency, as Minnesota was comfortable handing the starting role to McCarthy in 2025.
McCarthy, a second-year quarterback, began offseason workouts with no limitations, setting him up to be the team's starter. While O'Connell's declaration of McCarthy's role for the preseason is set in stone, the coach hasn't officially declared McCarthy as 2025 starter, but it's definitely looking that way, especially with Sam Howell and Brett Rypien as his main competition on the depth chart.