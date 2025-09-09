SI

How J.J. McCarthy Showed Leadership to Vikings Teammates in Tunnel at Halftime

McCarthy's NFL debut was a rollercoaster ride but ended in triumph.
McCarthy's NFL debut was a rollercoaster ride but ended in triumph.
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's NFL debut was filled with trials and tribulations, but ultimately ended on a high note when the rookie signal-caller spearheaded a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback to lead Minnesota to a 27-24 victory over the Bears Monday night.

And over the course of the Vikings' comeback, McCarthy excelled both on and off the field, putting on a leadership clinic. On the heels of struggling to move the ball downfield in a largely failed first half for the offense, McCarthy remained poised and steadfast.

As he and his teammates headed into the tunnel towards the locker room at halftime, McCarthy remained in the tunnel and encouraged his teammates, as well as the club's staff.

While McCarthy's actions might not seem that groundbreaking, the message he was delivering—and how he delivered it—likely earned the respect of his teammates.

His—and coach Kevin O'Connell's—confidence undoubtedly contributed to the Vikings' impressive turnaround.

