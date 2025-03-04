J.J. Watt-to-Bengals Dream Ends As James Trafford Allows First Goal in 13 Games
J.J. Watt won't be coming out of retirement to join the Cincinnati Bengals, after all.
Watt had recently doubled down on the promise he made to Burnley F.C. goalkeeper James Trafford, in which he vowed to return to the NFL and play for the Bengals if Trafford managed to avoid conceding a goal for the remainder of the season.
Since that promise was made, Trafford had successfully maintained a clean sheet in 13 straight games, a streak which came to an end on Tuesday when he conceded a goal against Cardiff City.
Trafford, a Bengals fan, had asked Watt to come out of retirement and join his favorite NFL team, prompting the former All-Pro EDGE rusher and minority owner of Burnley to put together the friendly wager.
Watt had said that if Trafford somehow maintained his streak of scoreless outings throughout the rest of the season––a feat that would've been nigh impossible to achieve–– he would be willing to come out of retirement, though he wasn't sure if Cincinnati would even want him.
Ultimately, Trafford proved to be human in the end, surrendering a goal for the first time since Dec. 21. Watt acknowledged as much on social media, seemingly confirming that the dream of him joining the Bengals will not become a reality with a joke about the city's famous food:
Trafford has been sensational for the Clarets this season, having surrendered just nine goals in 33 matches, helping lead the team to a potential promotion spot as they vie to return to the Premier League after a 19th-place relegation at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.