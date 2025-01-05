J.J. Watt Claps Back at Titans Fan About Team's Oilers Throwback Jerseys
The Tennessee Titans' throwback jerseys that pay homage to their former name, the Oilers, have become quite controversial. Fans were especially confused on Sunday when the Titans wore the throwbacks vs. the Houston Texans.
Quick history lesson. The Oilers played out of Houston until 1997 when they moved to Tennessee. The team changed their name to the Titans in '99. The Texans played their first NFL season in Houston in 2002. So, there's definitely some beef between the Titans and Texans because of this history. Wearing the Oilers' throwback jerseys against Houston, where the Oilers left, isn't the best idea.
Former Texans star J.J. Watt talked about Tennessee's uniform choices multiple times on the CBS broadcast, even emphasizing calling his former team the "Houston Oilers." It's safe to say he's petty about the Titans wearing the jerseys vs. Houston.
But, he discussed the matter enough on television to make some NFL fans at home upset. Watt replied to one fan in particular who wanted him to stop talking about the jerseys to make a solid point.
"You’re 0-2 while wearing them against the Texans. I would beg to differ that makes you the loser..." Watt responded.
And, the Titans lost again to the Texans on Sunday to end their 2024 season. Tennessee finishes the season 3–14, while Houston enters the playoffs with a 10–7 record. There's another point Watt surely will highlight when discussing this game.