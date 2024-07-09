J.J. Watt Shows Off His 'The NFL Today' Body
NFL quarterbacks won't have to worry about J.J. Watt hurtling in their direction again this season, which will be a welcome change for a group that has had long-term nightmares about such a situation. And the real-world bruises to show for Watt's dominance. They can instead check out the future Hall of Famer as he embarks on his second act as a media personality. But then again they'd probably be smart to monitor his physique because it is now more than adequate for such a sedentary job and perhaps more suited to playing defensive end at the highest level.
Something Watt has left the door open to should the Houston Texans need a boost to get over the top in C.J. Stroud's sophomore campaign.
Alright, enough preamble. You came here to see Watt shirtless and thriving.
One of the reactions around the blogosphere is that NFL fans are stunned by Watt having a good body. Not to pat ourselves on the back too much but we always suspected he had an above-average physique, what with all the football-playing and all that.
Still, kudos to him on all the hard work and getting himself in the best shape possible to preview a Chiefs-Bills game in an air conditioned studio.