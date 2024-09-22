J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt Had a Hilarious Exchange About Pregnancy News on CBS Pregame
T.J. Watt spoke with CBS's NFL Today crew ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. This is the type of interview that would never have taken place a few short years ago, but networks need access to players at all times. And if that means having a guy's brother interview him about impending fatherhood while he's supposed to be mentally preparing himself to run full speed into other professional football players, so be it.
CBS's J.J. Watt started the brief interview by saying, "I know you would rather be in the locker room than speaking to me right now, so thank you for joining us."
The younger Watt revealed that he got a good lather going during warmups and was hoping that some good tunes would be on in the locker room when he got there so he could get in the right headspace and start to visualize. That's when his brother competely distracted him by talking about the fact that he was about to have a baby.
"I know you're trying to get in that right headspace," said J.J. Watt. "I know you and Dani just announced that you guys are pregnant and expecting your first child. Me personaly, knowing what that why means and knowing how important that is, I wanted to give you a little gift before you head back into the locker room to say congratulations on your new child and wish you guys all the best."
T.J. then thanked his brother from taking him out of his headspace. This is truly what brothers are all about.