J.J. Watt Trolls Tom Brady for Hilariously Unrealistic Plan to Save U.S. Soccer
Some comments from Tom Brady went viral on Sunday after he unveiled his plan to improve the current state of the United States men's national soccer team during an appearance on Men in Blazers.
Brady, who has dipped his toes further into the soccer waters with his investment in Birmingham F.C., seemed to think he was cooking up a creative solution for how to revitalize the sport and increase its popularity within the U.S. The 48-year-old suggested that the USMNT simply finds and develops a talent on par with the likes of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.
Of course, Messi is one of the greatest individuals to ever step foot on a soccer field and the 18-year-old Yamal is touted to have similarly limitless potential. No American soccer player in history has come remotely close to rivaling Messi's greatness, so the idea that Brady thinks the USMNT will just stumble upon a more-than-generational talent is humorous, to say the least.
Brady's comments were roasted by soccer fans on social media, including J.J. Watt, who is now a rival of sorts for the Hall of Fame quarterback after purchasing his own stake in Burnley F.C.
Watt trolled Brady over his comments, taking to social media to offer a college football version of his remarks.
"The Wisconsin Badgers need a player like prime Tom Brady," Watt joked on X.
While Brady may not have realized it at the time, the suggestion he made for the USMNT is quite comparable to instructing a random college program to go recruit the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. Brady is likely at least partially correct, however, in that it may take a dominating talent the likes of which the U.S. has not yet seen in order to truly further the nation's interest and passion for the sport.
Still, Watt couldn't help but poke some fun at his former league-mate over the comments.