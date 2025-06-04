SI

J.K. Dobbins to Take Free Agency Visit With Chargers Division Rival

The oft-injured running back played in 13 games last season with Los Angeles.

Former Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins is taking a free agency visit with a division rival.
Free agent running back J.K. Dobbins, who played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season is taking a free agency visit with the division rival Denver Broncos, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 26-year-old Dobbins has struggled with injuries since his dynamic rookie season in 2020, but played in 13 games last season in Los Angeles while rushing for a career-high 905 yards and nine touchdowns. His nine scores also tied a career-best.

Dobbins has proven to be a dynamic option out of the backfield when he's been healthy, and now the Broncos may want to add him into the fold after losing Javonte Williams in free agency to the Dallas Cowboys.

In four seasons in the NFL (not counting 2021 when he missed the entire year), Dobbins has rushed for 2,252 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

