J.K. Dobbins to Take Free Agency Visit With Chargers Division Rival
Free agent running back J.K. Dobbins, who played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season is taking a free agency visit with the division rival Denver Broncos, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The 26-year-old Dobbins has struggled with injuries since his dynamic rookie season in 2020, but played in 13 games last season in Los Angeles while rushing for a career-high 905 yards and nine touchdowns. His nine scores also tied a career-best.
Dobbins has proven to be a dynamic option out of the backfield when he's been healthy, and now the Broncos may want to add him into the fold after losing Javonte Williams in free agency to the Dallas Cowboys.
In four seasons in the NFL (not counting 2021 when he missed the entire year), Dobbins has rushed for 2,252 yards and 21 touchdowns.