NFL Fans Were Furious After Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Seemed to Talk Refs Out of a Penalty

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs appeared to get away with an offensive pass interference penalty on their first touchdown drive against the Jaguars.
The Chiefs got on the board early in Monday night's matchup against the Jaguars, but it wasn't without controversy.

Late in the first quarter on a 3rd-and-goal, Patrick Mahomes threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, who ran into the end zone but immediately reacted to a flag that was thrown on the play. In response to the penalty, several Chiefs players including Mahomes could be seen talking to a pair of refs and pleading their case.

Mahomes was later ushered away from the officials, but the apparent damage was done. The refs initially believed Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster committed an offensive pass interference penalty to free up Kelce on his touchdown, but they changed their call to allow the score.

Mahomes was likely talking to the refs about the "pick rule" in football: within one yard of the line of scrimmage, anything goes, and an offensive player can block a defensive player as much as they want. Beyond that one-yard buffer, an offensive player would be penalized for initiating such contact.

ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk seemed to think the refs got this one wrong: "On that situation, they’re looking at the point of contact. If the contact is more than one yard downfield—it’s not where his feet are—it’s a good call for pass interference.... I thought that would have been a good call for pass interference, I wish they would have stayed with it."

Here's video of that controversial touchdown:

Fans were fuming after seeing Mahomes appear to talk his way out of a Chiefs penalty:

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

