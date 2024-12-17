SI

Joe Buck Roasted a Bears Fan Dressed Like a Mike Ditka Santa Claus on ‘MNF'

Ditka Claus at the Bears - Vikings game. / Awful Announcing
Christmas is coming so fans are showing up to sporting events dressed as Santa Claus. During ESPN's broadcast of the Chicago Bears - Minnesota Vikings game on Monday night, the network returned from a commercial showing some of the Santas, including one that drew a strong reaction from Joe Buck.

After showing a Santa in the Vikings' purple and gold they showed a second Mr. and Mrs. Claus who also looked the part. And then a guy who eschewed the traditional beard for a Chicago-approved Mike Ditka glasses and mustache combo. Buck couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"And right on cue with Christmas just nine days away," Buck said while the broadcast showed the fans. "VIPs in the crowd tonight here tonight in Minneapolis. How about the last one? I'll buy the first two. Then you got like Ditka Santa. Come on. There he is. Well, it worked. You got on TV."

Let this be a lesson to any aspiring Santas considering attending a Monday Night Football game. Go full Santa or don't go at all because Joe Buck will be there, ready and waiting to judge you.

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

