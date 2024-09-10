Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Sympathized With Miserable Looking Jets Fan During 'MNF'
It can be difficult being a fan of the New York Jets.
One Jets fan bravely attended Monday night's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, though he may end up wishing he hadn't.
The fan wearing a white Jets jersey, was seated in between a pair of 49ers fans who didn't hesitate to have some fun at his expense. While things went from bad to worse on the field for New York, the two fans could be seen hysterically laughing while the Jets fan looked nothing short of miserable.
The ESPN broadcast picked up on the Jets fan's misery, and he received the sympathies of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman from the booth.
"The entire second half... They've been wearing him out," said Aikman, while Buck encouraged the fan to "stay strong."
The Jets fan was slumped forward in his seat, clearly dissatisfied with the product on the field. The 49ers fans, on the other hand, were loving every bit of it as they grinned ear to ear while watching their team run up the score.
Fans in New York were optimistic about the team heading into the season, but it didn't take long for the feeling of hopefulness to fade, as evidenced by the dejected fan at Levi's Stadium.