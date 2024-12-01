Joe Burrow Makes Brutally Honest Admission About Bengals' Season After Loss to Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals lost another heartbreaker on Sunday, falling to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in a high-scoring shootout, 44–38. After the game, Joe Burrow didn't mince words when assessing the team's play, as well as what's to come for the team after dropping to 4-8, and likely out of playoff contention.
Speaking to reporters, Burrow admitted that he felt pressure to play near-perfect football just to keep games close, though he maintained that he still has faith in the defense to hold up their end of the bargain.
"I feel it. I feel it. I feel the pressure on me to be great. That is part of playing QB in the NFL. I have to play to the absolute peak of my ability each week to go and win," said Burrow.
The Bengals' quarterback has been enjoying an MVP-caliber season, even if the team's record doesn't show it. Burrow has thrown for 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season, yet Cincinnati hasn't been able to capitalize on his brilliance.
He's had three consecutive games with over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns, but the Bengals have failed to win a single contest in that span. The defense has allowed no fewer than 34 points over their last three games and has surrendered 30 or more points in six games this year.
With the team facing an uphill and near impossible battle to reach the playoffs, Burrow admitted that the remaining few games will be very telling for the future of the Bengals.
"The cornerstones of this organization will be remembered by more than this. We will be remembered by how we handle this," said Burrow of the team's disappointing season and how the team will handle the remaining games.
"We'll learn a lot about who we have in the locker room. The guys we can count on going forward, the guys that we can't. I think the next six weeks, five weeks, are going to say a lot about who we can count on and who we can't," he added.