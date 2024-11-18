Joe Burrow Makes Brutally Honest Admission About Bengals Season After Loss to Chargers
Joe Burrow didn't try to hide his disappointment after the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 4-7 on the season following Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.
The Bengals have been victimized by close games this year, as six of their seven defeats have come by seven or fewer points. One can call it an unlucky trend for Cincinnati, but Burrow made clear that at the end of the day, it comes down to the Bengals' failure to execute during crucial moments.
Burrow told reporters after the game that the 2024 season has been the most frustrating one he's ever had. When asked why, he referred to the close nature of Cincinnati's defeats this season, and called it "pretty self explanatory," via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
"Just gotta make the plays, just gotta make the plays. Down the stretch, we're not a good enough team to––our margin of error is slim. So, we gotta make those plays. I gotta make those plays, we all gotta make those plays," said Burrow.
Having trailed 27–6 at one point of the game, the Bengals staged a franchise-record comeback to knot things up at 27. Needing just one more stop from the defense, the Chargers managed to break free for a go-ahead touchdown with less than 20 seconds left in the game.
A late Hail Mary attempt to Tee Higgins narrowly fell incomplete, capping off yet another painful loss for the Bengals as their playoff hopes continue to slip further out of reach.