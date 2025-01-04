Joe Burrow Candidly Speaks On Likely Losing Out On MVP Because of Bengals' Struggles
Joe Burrow is playing the best football of his career, but Saturday might be the final game of his season. The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, and need a win and some help from the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets to clinch the final playoff spot in the AFC.
Before the must-win game, Burrow sat down with ESPN's Cam Newton and talked frankly about how the Bengals' season has impacted Burrow's MVP candidacy this season. Newton pointed out that only two other quarterbacks have done what Burrow is doing this season—throwing for at least 4,500 passing yards and 40 touchdowns with fewer than 10 interceptions in a season.
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots did it in 2007 and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers achieved the feat in 2011, and both quarterbacks won MVP for those seasons. Yet Burrow is not one of the two favorites for the MVP award. He might not even make the playoffs. When Brady and Rodgers reached those numbers, their teams went a combined 31-1. Cincinnati won't even win 10 games in the regular season.
Burrow believes he is deserving of the award, but understand it's unlikely he wins it because of his team's performance and record.
"I'm proud of the season that I've had," Burrow told Newton. "I'd love to win an MVP at some point in my career. This year is probably not that year just because of how the season has gone for us. I think I'm deserving of it, but the MVP award usually goes to the quarterback of the best team, and that's not us this year.
"This year, I would say I didn't start off slow," Burrow said. "I felt like I came out ready to go and playing well and we just weren't able to find those wins early in the year. Lot of close games that didn't go our way, and that's just the year that it was."
Burrow is currently third in MVP odds according to several sportsbooks, despite leading the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, and throwing at least three touchdowns in each of his last eight games. He ranks significantly behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who have each had exceptional seasons as well. If the Bengals do advance to the postseason, Burrow's MVP case could strengthen significantly—but for now, an underwhelming defensive unit and the team's early-season losses appear primed to cost Burrow the most prestigious award in the NFL.