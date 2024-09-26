Joe Burrow Cites One Change to Help 0-3 Bengals Turn Season Around
Joe Burrow has an idea what he needs to do next.
The Cincinnati Bengals have started the 2024 season 0-3, losing three games by a total of 12 points. Their star quarterback thinks he needs to change things to help turn the campaign around.
On Wednesday, Burrow was asked how he's evolving his leadership style in the wake of the rough start. The 27-year-old said, "Maybe a little more vocal. I'm usually a lead by example kind of guy but I think I can pick my spots to say some more things. So, find those spots this week."
He continued, "We've got a lot of young guys that we're counting on who haven't really been here before, so have them hear my voice a little bit might be beneficial to them."
Despite the 0–3 start, Burrow has played well. He has completed 70.9% of his passes for 746 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating (107.5) and QBR (62.5) rank among the league's best.
The issue working against Cincinnati is history. Since 1990, only 2.5% of NFL teams that have started 0–3 have made the playoffs. The Bengals need to turn things around. And fast.
Cincinnati will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. While the Panthers won in Week 3 with Andy Dalton under center, they are still one of the NFL's worst teams this season. The Bengals have to find a way to win this week to get things back on track.
Burrow may have to alter his leadership style for that to happen.