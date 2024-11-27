SI

Joe Burrow Expresses Concern About Cold Weather Impacting Wrist Injury vs. Steelers

The Bengals quarterback hasn't played in the cold since undergoing season-ending wrist surgery last year.

Karl Rasmussen

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with his hands on his hips against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with his hands on his hips against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 in what figures to be the team's coldest matchup thus far into the 2024 season.

Temperatures are expected to be well below freezing during the AFC North rivalry showdown at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, something which may not bode well for quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow, who underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist last season, told reporters Wednesday that he's not sure how his wrist will feel with temperatures getting so low. He mentioned that Sunday will mark his first cold-weather game since undergoing the procedure in 2023.

"I haven't experienced a cold-weather game (since the wrist surgery) yet. In the past, when I've had injuries, cold weather does affect it. So, we'll find out if I–maybe I'll have a heater on the sideline or something, I haven't really thought about that yet," Burrow said.

The 27-year-old has thrown 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season. He hasn't shown any signs of rust in 2024 after missing the last seven weeks of the 2023 campaign, though it will certainly be a test to see how he fares against a tough Steelers defense in below freezing temperatures.

